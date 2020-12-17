Thursday, December 17, 2020
Top Five Ole Miss Recruits to Watch in 2021

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his staff began the process of bringing a top 20 class to the University of Mississippi on Early Signing Day.

While all 23 players gained on Wednesday represent a win for the red and blue, some stand out above the rest.

Here are the top five Ole Miss recruits to watch out for in 2021:

Luke Altmyer

While he may not be ready to take over for Matt Corral just yet, four-star quarterback Luke Altmyer from Starkville, Mississippi is one to watch.

Altmyer, who is 6’2” and 195lbs, is the highest graded Mississippi high school quarterback in over four years. According to 247Sports, Altmyer is ranked 187th nationally among high school players, 13th among pro-style quarterbacks, and fourth among players in the state of Mississippi.

The upcoming 2021 season is sure to provide Altmyer invaluable experience as he learns from current Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Markevious Brown

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Markevious Brown from the prestigious IMG Academy is a big addition to the Ole Miss roster. Brown, who is 6’0, 170lbs out of Bradenton, Florida, is a four-star recruit who also received offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and FIU.

According to 247 Sports, Brown ranks 342nd nationally among players, 28th nationally among cornerbacks, and 56th among recruits in the state of Florida. 

Dink Jackson

Dink Jackson is a four-star safety out of Melbourne, Florida. As a safety at Eau Gallie High School, Jackson recorded 12 total sacks during his junior and senior years.

247Sports rates the 6’2″, 185lbs player 319th nationally, 21st among safeties and 49th among players in the state of Florida.

Bralon Brown

Bralon Brown is the highest-ranked player so far in the 2021 Ole Miss signee class.

Ranked 149th on the ESPN 300, the Hollywood, Florida, native has been committed to Ole Miss the longest out of the current group of signees, having committed to the Rebels in April of 2020.

With a long list of offers from schools like Auburn, Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M (among others) this wide receiver is likely to stand out among this year’s group of recruits with his pass-catching skills.

Hudson Wolfe

Originally committed to Tennessee before flipping to Ole Miss at the last minute, Hudson Wolfe is one of the top prospects for the tight end position in the country.

The Savannah, Tennesse native, who is 6’7″ and 240lbs, is ranked 216th as a player nationally, seventh nationally as a tight end, and sixth in the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports.

Wolfe’s size and skill are sure to make an impact on the field for the Rebels.

