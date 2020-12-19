LSU Beats Ole Miss 53-48 in Heartbreaking Fourth Quarter

By Adam Brown

Jerrion Ealy attempts to dodge the LSU defensive line. Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports / Joshua McCoy.

A huge 16-point second-half rally by Ole Miss against LSU came up short 53-48 in Death Valley on Saturday.

Things were looking positive in the second half as Ole Miss (4-5, 4-5 SEC) outscored the Tigers 27-12 to overcome a 34-21 deficit at halftime.

LSU took its 53-48 lead with 1:34 left on the clock. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Max Johnson, breaking through tackles on his way to the end zone.

The Rebels were without wide receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah on Saturday after both decided to forgo the final two games in order to focus on the upcoming NFL draft.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral threw five interceptions against LSU’s defense. Corral finished the night with 251 yards passing and three touchdowns in the air.

Sophomore running back Jerrion Ealy had a huge night against the Tigers. Ealy carried the ball 12 times for 44 yards. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown over one hundred yards in the second quarter to give the Rebels a 17-14 advantage. In the second half, Ealy went out with an injury after a block on a kickoff return went wrong.

Wide receiver Braylon Sanders was targeted four times for 70 yards and two touchdowns on the night. Sanders went down on his last touchdown with an injury.

Henry Parrish carried the ball 16 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU’s quarterback Max Johnson passed for 451 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He carried the ball 14 times for 45 yards and two additional touchdowns.

Ole Miss will learn on Sunday which bowl game the team will be attending.