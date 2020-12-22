Ole Miss Parts Ways With Defensive Line Coach Deke Adams

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Coach Lane Kiffin announced on Tuesday that Ole Miss defensive line coach Deke Adams will not be returning for another season.

“We have agreed to part ways with Coach Adams,” Kiffin said in the statement released to the media. “We thank him for his contributions to our program and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Adams was hired by in January of 2020 after Kiffin took over the program.

Adams came to Ole Miss after serving the 2019 season at Mississippi State as the defensive line coach. Prior to Mississippi State, Adams served as defensive line coach for two seasons at North Carolina.

On Tuesday, Adams released a statement on Twitter thanking Kiffin and the university for the opportunity to be a part of the Ole Miss program.

“First of all, let me say what great pleasure it was being a part of this football program and university,” Adams said. “This year has been a tough year on and off the field for a lot of people in sports and in life. I wish Coach Kiffin, the staff and the players nothing but success in the future!”

This season, Ole Miss’ defense finished the 2020 regular season ranked last in the FBS for yards allowed per game (535.7) and sixth-worst in points allowed per game (40.33).

Ole Miss will return to action for one final time this season as they take on No. 11 Indiana in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. CT and can be watched on ABC.