Two Rebels Earn All-SEC Honors

The SEC office announced on Tuesday that two Ole Miss Football offensive players have been awarded All-Southeastern Conference accolades from the league’s 14 head coaches for their 2020 performances.

Junior wide receiver Elijah Moore was tabbed with first-team honors and sophomore running back Jerrion Ealy earned second-team accolades as an all-purpose player.



Moore, who elected to forgo the remaining games of his Rebel football careers in order to begin preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft, currently ranks No. 2 in the country in receiving yards (1,193) and receptions (86). The Biletnikoff Award candidate is No. 15 nationally with eight receiving touchdowns and No. 12 in all-purpose yards (158.3 ypg).



Moore’s 1,193 receiving yards this season ranks No. 3 on Ole Miss’ single-season record books, just 127 yards shy of A.J. Brown’s 1,320 yards in 2018. He also concluded the 2020 season just 13 catches short of Laquon Treadwell’s career mark of 202 receptions.



The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native recorded 10 or more receptions in seven of the eight games this season. He became the first receiver in Ole Miss history to accomplish that feat in four straight contests.



Ealy leads the Rebels in all rushing categories with 147 carries for 745 yards and nine touchdowns. Ealy has also hauled in 15 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown. He returned a second-quarter kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown Saturday vs. LSU in Baton Rouge. It was the sixth 100-yard touchdown return in school history and longest since 2012



The Walnut Grove, Mississippi, native ranks fourth in the SEC with 132.1 all-purpose yards per game. His 11 total touchdowns rank No. 22 in the FBS this season.

