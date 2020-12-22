Tuesday, December 22, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Two Rebels Earn All-SEC Honors

0
113

The SEC office announced on Tuesday that two Ole Miss Football offensive players have been awarded All-Southeastern Conference accolades from the league’s 14 head coaches for their 2020 performances.

Junior wide receiver Elijah Moore was tabbed with first-team honors and sophomore running back Jerrion Ealy earned second-team accolades as an all-purpose player.
 
Moore, who elected to forgo the remaining games of his Rebel football careers in order to begin preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft, currently ranks No. 2 in the country in receiving yards (1,193) and receptions (86). The Biletnikoff Award candidate is No. 15 nationally with eight receiving touchdowns and No. 12 in all-purpose yards (158.3 ypg).
 
Moore’s 1,193 receiving yards this season ranks No. 3 on Ole Miss’ single-season record books, just 127 yards shy of A.J. Brown’s 1,320 yards in 2018. He also concluded the 2020 season just 13 catches short of Laquon Treadwell’s career mark of 202 receptions.
 
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native recorded 10 or more receptions in seven of the eight games this season. He became the first receiver in Ole Miss history to accomplish that feat in four straight contests.
 
Ealy leads the Rebels in all rushing categories with 147 carries for 745 yards and nine touchdowns. Ealy has also hauled in 15 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown. He returned a second-quarter kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown Saturday vs. LSU in Baton Rouge. It was the sixth 100-yard touchdown return in school history and longest since 2012
 
The Walnut Grove, Mississippi, native ranks fourth in the SEC with 132.1 all-purpose yards per game. His 11 total touchdowns rank No. 22 in the FBS this season.

Staff Report

Previous articleOle Miss Parts Ways With Defensive Line Coach Deke Adams
Next articleOle Miss Takes Down UT Martin 90-43

RELATED ARTICLES

Basketball

Ole Miss Takes Down UT Martin 90-43

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss rolled past the UT Martin Skyhawks 90-43 in the last game before Christmas.
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Parts Ways With Defensive Line Coach Deke Adams

Adam Brown -
Coach Lane Kiffin announced on Tuesday that Ole Miss defensive line coach Deke Adams will not be returning for...
Read more
Government

More Oxford Road Names to be Changed

Alyssa Schnugg -
More roads once located outside the city of Oxford limits are being renamed after being annexed into the city in 2018.
Read more
Headlines

Funeral Services for Jacqueline Certion Will Be Held This Week

Alyssa Schnugg -
Funeral services and visitation for FASTrack assistant director Jacqueline “Jackie” Certion will be held this week.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Basketball

Ole Miss Takes Down UT Martin 90-43

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss rolled past the UT Martin Skyhawks 90-43 in the last game before Christmas.
Read more
Football

Two Rebels Earn All-SEC Honors

Adam Brown -
The SEC office announced on Tuesday that two Ole Miss Football offensive players have been awarded All-Southeastern Conference accolades from the league's...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Parts Ways With Defensive Line Coach Deke Adams

Adam Brown -
Coach Lane Kiffin announced on Tuesday that Ole Miss defensive line coach Deke Adams will not be returning for...
Read more