Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore Named First Team All-American

Accolades continue to roll in for Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore. Moore was named First Team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday.

With the distinction, Moore becomes the 59th First Team All-American in Ole Miss football history and the first since Evan Engram in 2016.

Moore, who elected to forgo the remaining games of his Rebel football career in order to begin preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft, currently ranks No. 1 in the country in receiving yards per game (149.1) and receptions per game (10.8). The Biletnikoff Award candidate is No. 16 nationally with eight receiving touchdowns and No. 12 in all-purpose yards (158.3 ypg).
 
Moore’s 1,193 receiving yards this season ranks No. 3 on Ole Miss’ single-season record books, just 127 yards shy of A.J. Brown’s 1,320 yards in 2018. He also concluded the 2020 season just 13 catches short of Treadwell’s career mark of 202 receptions.
 
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native recorded 10 or more receptions in seven of the eight games this season. He became the first receiver in Ole Miss history to accomplish that feat in four straight contests earlier this season.
 
In the Ole Miss career season record book, Moore finished tied for third in receptions (189), No. 4 in receiving yardage (2,441) and No. 6 in receiving touchdowns (16). He’s the only Rebel in school history to surpass the 200-yard receiving mark three times in a career, all of which came in 2020 for the junior. 

Staff Report

