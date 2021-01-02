Ole Miss Defeats Indiana in Outback Bowl

By Adam Brown

Tight end Casey Kelly leaps to make a reception. Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports/Joshua McCoy.

Ole Miss brought what has been an unprecedented football season to a close with a 26-20 win over No.11 Indiana in the Outback Bowl.

Ole Miss (5-5) took the lead late after Indiana came back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter as the Rebels led 20-6.

Redshirt sophomore Matt Corral passed for 342 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon.

Sophomore John Rhys Plumlee had a huge day at receiver as he recorded five catches for 73 yards. Plumlee set up the game-winning score with a 45-yard reception at the Indiana five-yard line.

The Rebels used a strong dose of its running attack with Henry Parrish Jr. who carried the ball 17 times for 63 yards, while Snoop Conner ran six times for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Other big playmakers included Ole Miss receiver Dontario Drummond, who was targeted six times for 110 yards and one touchdown. Tight end Casey Kelly brought in six receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown.

The Rebels’ defense made things difficult for Indiana’s quarterback Jack Tuttle, who started for only the second time this season. Ole Miss was able to force two turnovers and one interception against the Hoosiers.

Tuttle passed for 201 yards and one interception. He ran the ball nine times for 26 yards.

Ole Miss gained 469 total yards of offense and allowed Indiana to gain only 369 yards.