Ryder Anderson Will Transfer For Final Year of Eligibility

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss senior defensive lineman Ryder Anderson announced on Twitter that he will enter the transfer portal for his final year of graduate eligibility.

Anderson’s announcement came two days after the Rebels won the Outback Bowl 26-20 over the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers.

The Katy, Texas native thanked everyone in his post on Twitter.

University of Mississippi, Oxford, coaches and teammates, I thank you. I can’t express all of my words here but you will forever be apart of me. I’m excited to see what God has in store for me 🤞🏽❤️

I will be grad transferring for my final year of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/Kt1NobRN07 — Ryder Anderson (@ryderanderson10) January 4, 2021

This past season, Anderson was an essential piece of the Rebels’ defense, recording 43 tackles and assisting on 25 tackles.

Anderson played a total of 37 games for the red and blue. Over the course of his career, he garnered 99 tackles and seven sacks. He was also named to the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (Spring 2020) and SEC Academic Honor Roll (Fall 2019) for his academic success in the classroom.