Tuesday, January 5, 2021
FeaturedSportsFootball

Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby Signs New Contract With Ole Miss

0
656

En route to an Outback Bowl victory, Ole Miss enjoyed one of the most prolific offensive seasons in SEC history in 2020 and is taking steps to ensure that momentum continues. 

Rebel head football coach Lane Kiffin agreed to a new contract on Saturday, and now offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is locked down with a new two-year deal. Lebby was a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, honoring the nation’s best assistant coach.

“Coach Lebby did an incredible job managing our offense and preparing Matt [Corral] every game,” Kiffin said. “Coach Lebby brings the innovative mentality we want in our program, and we look forward to building on the historic success of this season’s offense.”

Ole Miss broke the SEC record for total offense in conference games (562.4 ypg), besting LSU’s mark of 550.0 yards per game set during the Tigers’ run to a national title last season. The Rebels rank top-20 in the country in 10 offensive categories, including total offense, scoring offense (40.7), rushing offense (217.7), passing offense (344.8), passing yards per completion (14.99), team passing efficiency (183.5), completion percentage (.714), first downs (249), third-down conversions (.504) and kick return defense (17.1).

Under Lebby’s guidance, Corral is the FBS leader in total offense (384.3 ypg) and among the top 10 in almost every passing category. Notably, he is third in total QB rating (89.7), trailing only Alabama’s Mac Jones and Ohio State’s Justin Fields, and fifth in passing yards (333.7 ypg).  A finalist for the Manning Award and a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, Corral became the fifth Rebel ever to pass for more than 3,000 yards in a season, joining Eli Manning (2002 & 2003), Bo Wallace (2012 & 2014), Chad Kelly (2015) and Jordan Ta’amu (2018). Corral’s 29 touchdown passes tied for third-most in a single season, while his 3,337 passing yards are sixth-most in school history.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Previous articleOle Miss’ Collins Named SEC Freshman of the Week
Next articleOle Miss Athletics Launches Social Responsibility & Engagement Department

RELATED ARTICLES

Athletics

Ole Miss Athletics Launches Social Responsibility & Engagement Department

Adam Brown -
As part of its ongoing mission to advance the social impact and personal growth of its student-athletes and staff, Ole Miss Athletics has launched...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss’ Collins Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Adam Brown -
It was announced on Tuesday that Ole Miss forward Snudda Collins has been tabbed as SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time...
Read more
Baseball

Jerrion Ealy Will Not Play Baseball This Spring

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss sophomore running back Jerrion Ealy will miss the upcoming 2021 baseball season. The Ole Miss Spirit first reported that Ealy will spend...
Read more
Crime Report

Kratom Products Now Banned From Lafayette County

Alyssa Schnugg -
Businesses in Lafayette County selling synthetic opioids, like Kratom, will now have to remove those products from their shelves.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles