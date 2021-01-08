Friday, January 8, 2021
Elijah Moore is the 13th Consensus All-American in Ole Miss Football History

Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore earned his fourth All-American honor of the postseason as the junior wide receiver earned first team All-America accolades from the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday.

After garnering first team honors from Walter Camp, AFCA, the Associated Press and Sporting News, Moore is the 13th consensus All-American in Ole Miss football history and the first since Senquez Golson in 2014.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native currently ranks No. 1 in the country in receiving yards per game (149.1) and receptions per game (10.8). Moore is No. 18 nationally with eight receiving touchdowns and No. 12 in all-purpose yards (158.3 ypg).

Moore, who elected to forgo the remaining games of his Rebel football careers in order to begin preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft, ranks No. 3 on Ole Miss’ single-season record books with 1,193 receiving yards, just 127 yards shy of A.J. Brown’s 1,320 yards in 2018.

The Biletnikoff finalist concluded the 2020 season just 13 catches short of Treadwell’s career mark of 202 receptions and recorded 10 or more receptions in seven of the eight games this season.

In the Ole Miss career season record book, Moore finished tied for third in receptions (189), No. 4 in receiving yardage (2,441) and No. 6 in receiving touchdowns (16). He’s the only Rebel in school history to surpass the 200-yard receiving mark three times in a career, all of which came in 2020 for the junior. 

Staff Report

