18 Mid-Year Enrollees Join Ole Miss for Spring Ball

Fresh off of a 26-20 Outback Bowl win, the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to prepare for spring football, which is right around the corner.

The Rebels had 18 mid-year enrollees begin classes as the spring semester began on Tuesday.

Many of the new members expressed their excitement for the new semester in a video via Twitter.

The list of Rebels who are joining spring ball includes 15 players who committed to Ole Miss in the early signing period: Luke Altmyer (QB), Kyndrick Breedlove (DB), Markevious Brown (DB), Brandon Buckhaulter (WR), MJ Daniels (DB), Qua Davis (WR), Jamond Gordon (DE), Isaiah Iton (DT), Dink Jackson (DB), Tysheem Johnson (DB), Micah Pettus (OL), Elijah Sabbatini (DB), Trey Washington (DB), Demarko Williams (DB) and Hudson Wolfe (TE).

Walk-ons John Copley (LB), Jahcour Pearson (WR) and Deantre Prince (DB) have also all reported to Oxford for spring classes and workouts.

Kiffin’s first class at Ole Miss currently sits at No. 18 in team rankings by Rivals and No. 19 by 247Sports. As it stands, the Rebels boast 12 signees with a four-star rating and 12 three-star prospects, according to the national recruiting services.

The Rebels ranked in the top 20 in the FBS in nine offensive categories in 2020: total offense (555.5), scoring offense (39.2), passing offense (344.9), passing yards per completion (14.5), completion percentage (.710), team passing efficiency (178.7), third-down conversion (.496), fourth-down conversion (.667) and first downs (276).

