Friday, January 22, 2021
Ole Miss Volleyball Set for 16 Spring Matches

Courtesy of Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss volleyball is set to take the floor for 16 matches this spring, including eight inside the Gillom Center.

The Rebels open up the spring schedule against No. 11 Florida on Jan. 29-30 with the first serve set for 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The two-week homestand continues Feb. 5-6 against Alabama, with match times at 2 p.m.

The Rebels will then hit the road for the first time this spring with matches at Mississippi State, Thursday and Friday, Feb. 11-12 at 1 p.m.

Another two-week homestand will conclude the Rebels’ home schedule with matches against Tennessee Feb. 18-19 and Auburn Feb. 27-28. All four matches are scheduled for a 2 p.m. start.

The final three series of the season will take place on the road, first heading to South Carolina for matches against the Gamecocks March 6-7 at 1 p.m. Ole Miss will then travel to Lexington, Kentucky, to face their fourth ranked opponent of the season in No. 4 Kentucky on March 12-13. Both matches will take place at 5 p.m. The Rebels conclude their spring season in Athens, Georgia, against Georgia March 24-25, with matches starting at 5 p.m.

The schedule includes a week at the end of the season for any makeup matches for all schools. Television and streaming information will be announced at a later date. 

Staff Report

