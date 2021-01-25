Kiffin Adds John David Baker to Staff

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin announced the addition of John David Baker to his staff as the passing game coordinator and tight ends coach on Monday.

Baker heads to Oxford after spending two seasons with USC, where he served as the tight ends coach in 2020. He was also named to 247Sports’ 30Under30 list in 2020. In 2019, Baker was an offensive quality control analyst for the University of Southern California.

The San Angelo, Texas, native was an offensive quality control coach at North Texas for three seasons (2016-18). In 2018, UNT ranked No. 12 in passing (306.8), No. 20 in total offense (460.5) and No. 26 in scoring (34.6). Wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. hauled in 68 passes for 1,017 yards with 12 TDs and running back DeAndre Torrey tallied 15 TDs on the ground.

North Texas ranked No. 19 nationally in scoring (35.5), No. 21 in passing (291.9) and No. 24 in total offense (455.1) in 2017. Quarterback Mason Fine set school season records for passing yards (4,052) and touchdowns (31).

The Mean Green qualified for bowl games each year that Baker was on staff (2016 Heart of Dallas, 2017 New Orleans, 2018 New Mexico).

Prior to North Texas, he was a graduate assistant at Abilene Christian, his alma mater, in 2014 and 2015, working with the quarterbacks.

Baker, 29, played quarterback for the Amarillo Venom indoor football team in 2014 (Lone Star Football League) and 2015 (Champions Indoor Football).

He played quarterback for four seasons (2010-13) at Abilene Christian. As a senior in 2013, Baker completed 247-of-369 passes (66.9%) for 3,376 yards and 35 TDs, with just five interceptions. Baker also rushed for 256 yards and five TDs. His 40 total TDs were a school record. In his first career start, he threw for a school-record seven touchdowns against Concordia College.

Baker received his bachelor’s degree in exercise science in 2014 and his master’s degree in higher education in 2016, both from Abilene Christian.

He prepped at Lake View High (Texas) where he earned all-district honors in both football and baseball. Baker threw for 2,240 yards and 22 touchdowns and ran for 688 yards and 18 TDs his senior season.

