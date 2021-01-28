Thursday, January 28, 2021
Ole Miss Soccer Inks Goalkeeper Alyssa Zalac

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Image courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss soccer coach Matt Mott announced the addition of goalkeeper Alyssa Zalac to the 2021 signing class. The Rebels will have Zalac on the pitch for the 2021 fall season.

Zalac comes to Oxford from Montreal, Canada in which she spent one season at Vanier College. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cheetahs did not compete during the 2020 season.

Prior to college, Zalac played for Lakeshore FC in Kirkland, Quebec, Canada where she was awarded the 2018 LSEQ Golden Glove Award, recognizing the best goalkeeper in Quebec. Zalac helped lead Lakeshore SC to provincial championships and national silver medals in both 2018 and 2019.

Zalac is the eighth member of the incoming freshman class for the red and blue, joining Maddie Bishop, Whitaker Buchanan, Amber Fortenberry, Kaitlin Maynard, Ellie McIntyre, Lauren Montgomery and spring enrollee Shea O’Malley. 

