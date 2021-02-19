Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Takes on No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will take the court on the road against the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at the Bud Walton Arena with no television or live stream.

Ole Miss (9-7, 3-7 SEC) is riding a two-game winning streak after back-to-back wins over No. 14 Kentucky (72-60) and Alabama (67-62).

The Rebels are led this season by junior Shakira Austin who is averaging 17.6 points per game. As a team, Ole Miss is averaging 73.3 ppg.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s defensive game plan for her squad is to only allow their opponents to score 61.7 ppg.

No. 18 Arkansas (15-7, 5-6 SEC) are coming off a 86-80 win over No. 24 Mississippi State last Thursday. The Razorbacks were led in scoring by Destiny Slocum with 26 points.

This season, Arkansas is led on the floor by Chelsea Dungee with 21.9 points. The Razorbacks are first in the SEC and fifth in the NCAA in scoring offense (84.4 PPG). They also lead the NCAA in free throws attempted (502) and made (368).

This game was originally scheduled for last night, but due to the weather in the region, it was moved to Friday. This will be the 47th all-time meeting and Ole Miss leads the series 25-21. Arkansas has won the past four meetings.

Fans can listen to the game on 105.1 FM and with the Tunein app.