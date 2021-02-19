Friday, February 19, 2021
FeaturedSports

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Takes on No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks

0
381

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will take the court on the road against the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at the Bud Walton Arena with no television or live stream.

Ole Miss (9-7, 3-7 SEC) is riding a two-game winning streak after back-to-back wins over No. 14 Kentucky (72-60) and Alabama (67-62).

The Rebels are led this season by junior Shakira Austin who is averaging 17.6 points per game. As a team, Ole Miss is averaging 73.3 ppg.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s defensive game plan for her squad is to only allow their opponents to score 61.7 ppg.

No. 18 Arkansas (15-7, 5-6 SEC) are coming off a 86-80 win over No. 24 Mississippi State last Thursday. The Razorbacks were led in scoring by Destiny Slocum with 26 points.

This season, Arkansas is led on the floor by Chelsea Dungee with 21.9 points. The Razorbacks are first in the SEC and fifth in the NCAA in scoring offense (84.4 PPG). They also lead the NCAA in free throws attempted (502) and made (368).

This game was originally scheduled for last night, but due to the weather in the region, it was moved to Friday. This will be the 47th all-time meeting and Ole Miss leads the series 25-21. Arkansas has won the past four meetings.

Fans can listen to the game on 105.1 FM and with the Tunein app.

Previous articleRebels Prepare for Upcoming In-State Rival Mississippi State
Next articleDriver Damages Soccer Fields at mTrade Park

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime Report

Driver Damages Soccer Fields at mTrade Park

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Police Department is looking for the person who drove over on all five soccer fields at mTrade Park on Friday. The driver did...
Read more
Basketball

Rebels Prepare for Upcoming In-State Rival Mississippi State

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team prepares to face in-state rival Mississippi State on Saturday at 5 p.m. inside the Pavilion.
Read more
News & Views

COLUMN: Friday Morning Update from Mayor Tannehill

Alyssa Schnugg -
City crews are working six simultaneous clearing operations starting with major thoroughfares. There is no loose snow to aid traction. It is solid ice....
Read more
Headlines

Roads Are Still Icy This Morning

Alyssa Schnugg -
The sun is shining finally in Oxford; however, local officials are reminding citizens to remain at home if possible as city and county roads...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles