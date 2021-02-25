Thursday, February 25, 2021
Rebels Soccer Adds Match with Memphis

Ole Miss soccer announced an addition to its spring schedule with a home match against Memphis on Sunday. The first kick is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network +.

It will be the 23rd iteration of the derby between the Rebels and the Tigers, the 12th to take place in Oxford. Ole Miss leads the all-time series 12-8-2, though Memphis has claimed both of the last two meetings.

Ole Miss commences the spring season Thursday night against Samford, taking on the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium on SEC Network +. Ole Miss completed an all-SEC slate in the fall with a 4-5 record.

Staff Report

