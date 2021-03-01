Rebels Schedule A Home-and-Home with BYU on the Gridiron

Ole Miss announced a home-and-home series against the BYU Cougars on Monday.

The Rebels will first travel out to Provo, Utah, on Sept. 16, 2028. Ole Miss will then host the Cougars inside the Vaught on Sept. 8, 2029.

It will be only the second time for these two schools to meet on the gridiron. In their last game in 2011, Ole Miss hosted BYU in the season opener where the Cougars made a comeback and won 14-13 in the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss is 3-2 all-time against current NCAA FBS independents; Army, BYU, Liberty, New Mexico State, Notre Dame, UConn and UMass. Ole Miss is also scheduled to host Independent Liberty in 2021.

