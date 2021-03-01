Monday, March 1, 2021
FeaturedSportsFootball

Rebels Schedule A Home-and-Home with BYU on the Gridiron

0
297

Ole Miss announced a home-and-home series against the BYU Cougars on Monday.

The Rebels will first travel out to Provo, Utah, on Sept. 16, 2028. Ole Miss will then host the Cougars inside the Vaught on Sept. 8, 2029.

It will be only the second time for these two schools to meet on the gridiron. In their last game in 2011, Ole Miss hosted BYU in the season opener where the Cougars made a comeback and won 14-13 in the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss is 3-2 all-time against current NCAA FBS independents; Army, BYU, Liberty, New Mexico State, Notre Dame, UConn and UMass. Ole Miss is also scheduled to host Independent Liberty in 2021.

Staff Report

Previous articleThousands of Jackson residents enter third week without running water
Next articleLynnette Johnson Announces Ole Miss Retirement

RELATED ARTICLES

Baseball

Ole Miss No. 4 in D1Baseball After Series Loss to UCF

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss dropped down three spots to No. 4  in the nation in D1Baseball polls after losing their series to the UCF Knights over...
Read more
Athletics

Lynnette Johnson Announces Ole Miss Retirement

Adam Brown -
One of the most accomplished women in the history of Ole Miss Athletics, Lynnette Johnson, is tying a bow on her illustrious career with...
Read more
Headlines

Thousands of Jackson residents enter third week without running water

Alyssa Schnugg -
Thousands of residents in Jackson are still without water service two weeks after a historic winter storm slammed the state, freezing and bursting many water pipes in the capital city.
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Sweeps Kentucky with 73-69 Win

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team defeated the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats 73-69 in Lexington on Sunday afternoon to complete the season sweep over the Wildcats.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles