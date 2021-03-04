Three Rebels Invited to 2021 NFL Combine

Three Ole Miss football players, including Elijah Moore, Kenny Yeboah and Royce Newman, have earned invitations to the 2021 NFL Combine.

The NFL Combine – the league’s traditional showcase where top prospects are assessed by NFL general managers, coaches and scouts – will be held virtually in 2021 due to COVID-19 protocols. The NFL released the list of players that would have been invited to the event had it been held in order to recognize them for ranking among the top prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Instead of bringing the players to Indianapolis for the much-anticipated pre-draft event, the NFL will utilize Pro Day at each of the schools to supplement what is normally done at the combine. Ole Miss’ Pro Day will be held on March 25.

Moore earned first-team consensus All-America accolades (Walter Camp, AFCA, Associated Press, Sporting News) after a historic and shortened 2020 junior season. He played in and started eight games at wide receiver for the Rebels before electing to forgo the remaining games of his Rebel football career in order to begin preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native hauled in a school record 86 receptions for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns during his last season in an Ole Miss uniform. Moore led the country in receiving yards per game (149.1) and receptions per game (10.8)

The Biletnikoff finalist concluded the 2020 season just 13 catches short of Laquon Treadwell’s career mark of 202 receptions and recorded 10 or more receptions in seven of the eight games this season.

In his first and only season as an Ole Miss football player, Yeboah finished second on the team in receptions (27) and receiving yards (524). He ranked No. 7 amongst FBS tight ends with six receiving touchdowns and his 244 yards after catch were the fifth-most during the 2020 season by a tight end.

Yeboah also had a career-making night vs. No. 2 Alabama in the fall of 2020. He caught all seven of his targets for a career-high 181 yards and two TDs. Yeboah’s 181 receiving yards were the most yards ever by a Rebel tight end.

Newman started all 10 games in 2020 at right tackle for the Rebels. The redshirt senior appeared in 43 career contests for Ole Miss, including 22 consecutive starts. Newman allowed just two sacks during the 2020 season in the 430 pass block. He was part of an Ole Miss offense that ranked top 20 in the FBS in nine separate offensive categories, including No. 3 in total offense per game (555.5).

