Sultemeier Named to the SEC Volleyball Community Service Team

Junior Middle Blocker Aubrey Sultemeier has been tabbed to the 2020-21 SEC Volleyball Community Service Team for her efforts to give back to the Ole Miss and Oxford communities.



For the 18th straight volleyball season, the SEC looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community through superior service efforts.



The Fredericksburg, Texas, native has made an impact throughout her three years in Oxford by participating in a variety of service projects in the community. The Rebel captain developed, organized and led an initiative with the Red Sand Display to bring awareness to human trafficking during Human Trafficking Awareness month. Sultemeier also encouraged residents at the Elmcroft of Oxford Assisted Living Facility to stay physically active by participating in volleyball exercises.



Sultemeier has also taken part in Reading with the Rebels, reading children’s books to students throughout the Lafayette-Oxford-University community. She also assisted with the collection of books and bears that were donated to the UM Books and Bears Christmas program as a part of the annual program. Sultemeier is a member of the Ole Miss Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), the SEC SAAC Executive Board and participates in the SEC Racial Equity and Social Justice Initiative.



On the court this season, Sultemeier led the Rebels with a total of 57.0 blocks and moved into the top-10 in program history in the rally-scoring era with a total of 254 career blocks. She also led the team hitting at a .323 clip, with nine matches hitting over .300.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports