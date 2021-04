Due to weather, the series opener for the top-three SEC battle between No. 3 Ole Miss baseball and No. 1 Arkansas has been postponed.



The Rebels and the Razorbacks will play a doubleheader Saturday with two nine-inning games starting at 1 p.m. with one hour and 15 minutes between games.



Sunday’s 1:30 p.m. start time remains the same.

Staff Report