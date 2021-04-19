Ole Miss Soccer Earns NCAA Bid

The Ole Miss soccer team earned an at large bid for the 2021 Women’s Soccer Championship in North Carolina following an undefeated spring season.

Ole Miss will take the pitch against Bowling Green in the first round on Tuesday, April 27 at 6 p.m. Wilmington.

“I’m very excited for us to have made the field of 48,” head coach Matt Mott said. “It’s such a great accomplishment for this team. They’ve worked so hard through the fall and then to go undefeated during the spring was such a testament to the culture and the character that we have here at Ole Miss. We are excited to get to North Carolina and get back to work.”

It marks the third time in the last four seasons that Ole Miss has punched its ticket to the “Big Dance” and the fifth time in the Mott era. The Rebels last appeared in the NCAA Tournament back in 2018, when they defeated Clemson 2-1 on the road to advance to the second round.

The Rebels and Falcons have never met on the pitch. Bowling Green clinched an automatic bid this spring after winning the MAC Championship and posting a 6-1 record. Ole Miss, on the other hand, has been perfect this spring, winning all six matches to bring its overall record up to 10-5. Clicking on all cylinders, the Rebels are ready to make a run in Wilmington.

“The idea that we’re playing somebody from a different region that we’ve never played before, it’s one of the great highlights of this tournament. When you look around there are so many great matchups because we’re all in the same area in North Carolina.

“We’re excited to play Bowling Green. We don’t know much about them at this point, but we’ll certainly go to work on everything we can. We know they are going to be a challenging opponent. They’ve won their tournament a number of times and when I’ve seen them play in the past, they’re always a tough team.”

Staff Report