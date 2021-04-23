Ole Miss Football Prepares for 2021 Grove Bowl

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin and his staff will host their first Grove Bowl on Saturday, marking the end of spring practice for the upcoming 2021 season. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. inside of Vaught Hemingway Stadium on SEC Network+.

Various Ole Miss players were drafted to play for Wilson Love, who will be the head coach for the red team, and Monte Kiffin, who serve as the coach for the blue team. To see a full list of the rosters for the game, click here.

The Grove Bowl format will follow that of a normal football game, with touchdowns counting for six points. Both teams will compete for four, 12-minute quarters with a running clock except for TV timeouts, quarter breaks, halftime and the final four minutes of both halves. There will be no kickoffs. Instead, the ball will be spotted at the 25-yard line for both teams.

Staff report