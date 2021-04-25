Blue Team Comes Away with A 28-6 Win in the Grove Bowl

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Matt Corral and the blue team driving down the field in the Grove Bowl. Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss football had spring practice come to a close in a 28-6 win of the blue team over the red team in the Grove Bowl.

“First off, we stayed healthy today, which is always the main goal in a spring game,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “You know having a season of COVID I just wanted to make it as funs as possible for players and fans that maybe didn’t have an opportunity to come. It seemed like the guys had fun.”

The blue team was led by junior quarterback Matt Corral who went 12-of-19 for 208 yards in the air and two touchdowns.

“Matt played well with the top three receivers, that was good to see,” Kiffin said.

Corral found Braylon Sanders for four catches for 135 yards and a touchdown. On the first play of the game, the duo connected down the field on a 57 yard reception.

“I thought Braylon, when he was healthy, played really great. In that LSU game he was really hot, and I think is average yards per catch was one of the top in the country so it was just good to see him make plays and he needs to stay healthy so he can have a big year,” Kiffin said.

The blue team finished the game with 268 yards of total offense and holding the red team to only 154 yards on the day.

On the ground the blue team was lead by running back Jakwaize Walker who carried the ball 11 times for 75 yards with two touchdowns.

Both defenses combined for 15 tackles and ten sacks, but the blue defense came away with four interceptions.

The defense has some turnovers and played really well at times,” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss opens the 2021 season against Louisville Cardinals in Atlanta on September 6th.