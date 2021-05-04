Orkus Named TDS National Player of the Week

Following a pair of dominating performances in goal to lead Ole Miss soccer to its second ever Sweet 16, Ashley Orkus was named National Player of the Week TopDrawerSoccer, announced Tuesday.



The Vestavia Hills, Alabama, native logged 220 minutes on the pitch between the Rebels’ first two round matches and recorded 17 saves, including seven on penalty kicks. This marks the second time this season she has been named to the TDS Team of the Week, doing so after the Rebels knocked off No. 13 Vanderbilt, 2-1, in the fall. Further, she is the first Rebel to earn TDS Player of the Week honors and the first National Player of the Week honor since CeCe Kizer was named the United Soccer Coaches Player of the Week in 2018.



Against Bowling Green, she only needed to make three saves in regulation to keep the Falcons off the board. The SEC Goalkeeper of the Year stepped into the box for penalty kicks and saved three attempts, helping send Ole Miss into the second round.



On Friday, versus No. 8 national seed USC, Orkus kept her composure in goal after two early Trojan goals. The junior made two saves in each half to help the Rebels turn the momentum in their favor and tie things up at 2-2. After Orkus stopped a penalty kick in the golden goal overtime session to keep the Rebels alive, Ole Miss went on to complete the upset in comeback fashion in a penalty shootout. Orkus once again came in clutch, saving three of the Trojans’ five attempts.



Ole Miss is set to take on another blue blood of college soccer in No. 9 national seed Duke in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday, May 5. The Rebels and Blue Devils will square off at noon CT at WakeMed Park in Cary, North Carolina. A stream of the match will be provided through GoHeels.com, with a link available on the schedule page at OleMissSports.com.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports