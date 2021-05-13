Oxford High Powerlifter Signs with Blue Mountain College

Oxford High School powerlifter, DJ Gipson, signed as a powerlifter with Blue Mountain College. Photo via the OSD.

Oxford High School powerlifter, DJ Gipson, signed as a powerlifter with Blue Mountain College.

Gipson is the 6A 123lb class champion and team captain of the OHS Boys Powerlifting team.

Over the course of Gipson’s powerlifting career, he has finished in first place six times, competed in the state championship twice, and qualified for state in the 2020 season that was cut short by COVID-19.

Gipson is also a defensive back on the Chargers’ football team.

Gipson is the son of Marvetta Gipson and Cedric Robinson. The OHS Powerlifting Team is coached by Issac Boose.

Staff report