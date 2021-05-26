Ole Miss Athletics Partners with Teall Sports & Entertainment to Elevate Fan Experiences

Ole Miss Athletics announced today a strategic partnership with Teall Sports & Entertainment, which invests in innovative, high-growth potential companies in the sports, entertainment and lifestyle spaces, to make REVELXP the official experience provider of the Rebels and Dyehard Fan Supply the official merchandise provider.



“Coming to a game at Ole Miss is a bucket list item for any sports fan,” said Keith Carter , Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “As we look at welcoming fans back to our venues this fall, Teall Sports & Entertainment understands our vision and is bringing new and exciting ideas to the table. As has been said, The Grove is the country’s greatest tailgating destination, and this partnership with REVELXP and Dyehard Fan Supply will ensure that the rest of our gameday experience achieves that same level of excitement.”



REVELXP will create, develop and augment fan experiences on gameday and every day in between, building new premium hospitality services beginning with the fall 2021 sports season. Services will span design and custom-builds, seating solutions, equipment needs, ticketing services, event staffing and more.



“The post-pandemic sports world is going to offer an environment with incredible pent-up demand for connection, community and fan engagement like never before,” said Ray DeWeese, CEO of REVELXP. “Our partnership with Ole Miss affords us an incredible opportunity to launch our services with a university that is recognized for world-class hospitality and gameday camaraderie. The team at REVELXP will develop innovative best-in-class fan engagement around football, basketball and baseball gamedays and identify new and important revenue streams for the entire athletic department.”



Dyehard Fan Supply will manage and operate the official e-commerce, in-venue and store merchandising programs. Working closely with Ole Miss, the Dyehard team will execute merchandise programs that are unique to the Ole Miss fan base and community. In addition, Dyehard will bring a custom gameday shopping experience to The Grove for the first time ever.



“Ole Miss represents a unique opportunity to transform both the in-venue and the e-commerce merchandising programs in a holistic, unified way with our colleagues at REVELXP,” said Scott Killian, CEO of Dyehard Fan Supply. “Never before has merchandising been so highly integrated with hospitality and tailgating experiences to create a seamless, elevated fan experience.”



What fans can expect for the 2021 football season:

North Plaza Walk of Champions: Turnkey, white glove tailgating services lining the bell tower bundled with pre-game experiences, premium food and beverage amenities and parking passes.

Turnkey, white glove tailgating services lining the bell tower bundled with pre-game experiences, premium food and beverage amenities and parking passes. Pre-Game Pavilion: Indoor and outdoor experience between Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and The Pavilion that includes select food and beverage menu offerings, a beer garden and live entertainment.

Indoor and outdoor experience between Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and The Pavilion that includes select food and beverage menu offerings, a beer garden and live entertainment. Field Level Pre-Game and In-Game Experience: Accessible and premium viewing experiences in the northeast corner of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium offering top-class hospitality with food and beverage opportunities for groups of 30+.

Accessible and premium viewing experiences in the northeast corner of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium offering top-class hospitality with food and beverage opportunities for groups of 30+. Enhanced Merchandise Program: New Ole Miss merchandise stores available for shopping inside and outside The Grove and in the stadium, brought to fans by Dyehard Fan Supply.

In addition to football and looking ahead to late 2021 and into 2022, fans can also expect:

Private Events: Programming of athletic facilities ranging from health and wellness programming, VIP tours and special private events up to large-scale events like concerts, road races and the potential for Topgolf Live.

Programming of athletic facilities ranging from health and wellness programming, VIP tours and special private events up to large-scale events like concerts, road races and the potential for Topgolf Live. Expansion of Premium Experiences Year-Round: Addition of a multi-tier fan experience in the Swayze Field outfield that adds to the incredible atmosphere on baseball gamedays. A Premium Viewing Deck is likely to include seating, drink rails and other premium services.

Addition of a multi-tier fan experience in the Swayze Field outfield that adds to the incredible atmosphere on baseball gamedays. A Premium Viewing Deck is likely to include seating, drink rails and other premium services. Enhanced Basketball Hospitality Areas at The Pavilion: Basketball fans can enjoy new offerings and experiences at The Pavilion.

“We’re so grateful to Keith Carter , Tom Kleinlein and the team at Ole Miss to launch this first of its kind, integrated fan experience at Ole Miss,” said Ben Sutton, Chairman and CEO of Teall. “We have great confidence in our team and capacity to afford fans the best experience in all of American sports—not to mention developing cutting edge programming to help Ole Miss build the next generation of fans.”



To reserve gameday experiences at Ole Miss, please visit olemissexperience.com or call 662-913-8003.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports