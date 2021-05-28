The BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip returns this June as football coach Lane Kiffin and other coaches and administrators visit fans across five cities in the region.

The ninth annual BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip will hit the road June 8-16. The bus will make stops in Memphis (June 8), Jackson (June 9), Oxford (June 10), Gulfport (June 15) and Tupelo (June 16), with each event beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Kiffin will be joined by men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis, women’s basketball coach Yolette McPhee-McCuin, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter, Chancellor Glenn Boyce and others.

In addition to the speakers, the meetings provide a social hour for local Ole Miss fans, including a photo opportunity with the Egg Bowl trophy. Fans will also enjoy refreshments, merchandise, posters, an exciting video look at the university and information tables for the Athletics Foundation, the Alumni Association and other campus groups.

2021 BancorpSouth Rebel Road Trip

Tuesday, June 8, 5:30 p.m. – Memphis (Botanic Garden)

Wednesday, June 9, 5:30 p.m. – Jackson (Hilton Jackson)

Thursday, June 10, 5:30 p.m. – Oxford (The Pavilion at Ole Miss)

Tuesday, June 15, 5:30 p.m. – Gulfport (Mississippi Aquarium)

Wednesday, June 16, 5:30 p.m. – Tupelo (BancorpSouth Conference Center)

Staff report