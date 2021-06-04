SEC Now Permits Transfer Within Conference Without Sitting Out

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday that players would be allowed to transfer in conference.

Back in April, the NCAA voted to adopt the one-time transfer, which allows student-athletes to change schools without penalty of losing a year of eligibility due to sitting out.

The presidents and chancellors across the SEC voted to do away with having to sit out for a season prior to becoming eligible to compete.

“This is an important measure to further support student-athletes throughout the Southeastern Conference,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “While maintaining the expectation that coaches and others avoid improper recruiting, this change will ensure that student-athletes who enroll at an SEC member institution will enjoy the flexibility afforded to other student-athletes across the nation.”

The change in the rule will take effect immediately. For a student-athlete to gain eligibility, a fall sport athlete must declare by Feb. 1. There is a May 1 deadline for winter sports and July 1 deadline for spring sports.

