Friday, June 4, 2021
SportsAthleticsFeatured

SEC Now Permits Transfer Within Conference Without Sitting Out

0
111

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday that players would be allowed to transfer in conference. 

Back in April, the NCAA voted to adopt the one-time transfer, which allows student-athletes to change schools without penalty of losing a year of eligibility due to sitting out. 

The presidents and chancellors across the SEC voted to do away with having to sit out for a season prior to becoming eligible to compete. 

“This is an important measure to further support student-athletes throughout the Southeastern Conference,”  SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “While maintaining the expectation that coaches and others avoid improper recruiting, this change will ensure that student-athletes who enroll at an SEC member institution will enjoy the flexibility afforded to other student-athletes across the nation.”

The change in the rule will take effect immediately. For a student-athlete to gain eligibility, a fall sport athlete must declare by Feb. 1. There is a May 1 deadline for winter sports and July 1 deadline for spring sports. 

Previous articleSEMO Prepares for Oxford Regional
Next articleProposed Ordinance Would Create Designated Cab, Ride-share Areas

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles