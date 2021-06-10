Ole Miss Outdoors Offers Mountain Bike Rides, Cycles Trails June 17

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Outdoor Mountain bike riding. Photo provided by Ole Miss Outdoors

Ole Miss Outdoors offers the community chances to get outside and explore the different terrains of Oxford.

Ole Miss Outdoors has a Mountain Bike ride event open to everyone on June 17. As people can take a group ride over the South Campus Trails from 5 – 7 p.m.

Assistant Director of Campus Recreation Dr. Shannon Richardson told HottyToddy.com that OMO is welcome to everyone looking to embrace the outdoors.

“We have people of all ability levels and backgrounds that attend our trips,” Richardson said. “We strive to be an inclusive recreation program and will do our best to accommodate any person that wishes to explore the outdoors with us.”

According to Richardson, the trails provide an amazing asset for the campus and the community. The rail trail is easily accessible and provides a 5-mile, out-and-back path to walk or bike.

“The single track trails are tucked into the woods on the west side of the main trail, and offer a chance to literally get off the beaten path and see beautiful scenery including native vegetation, ponds and animal life,” Richardson said. “Recreational hiking and biking are becoming much more common, and it’s a great way to stay fit and decrease stress levels.”

Those who want to check out the single-track trails in a group ride setting can either bring their own bike or use one of the OMO’s own Fuji Bighorn trail bikes. Taking part in the ride will cost community members $10, but the fee is $5 for students. The cost covers the trip and wear and tear of the gear. To register, click here.

“It’s more fun riding as a group,” Richardson said, “and there are over 40 miles of trails to explore.”