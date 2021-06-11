Ole Miss Baseball Watch Party at Lamar Yard Tonight

Lamar Yard is offering fans a place to enjoy the game tonight as Ole Miss steps on the diamond against the No. 5 National seed Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, Arizona. The first pitch of the Super Regional is at 8 tonight on ESPNU.
After last weekend, fans packed Swayze Field to see the Rebels advance to back-to-back Super Regionals. An official watch party will be at Lamar Yard, where fans can cheer on the Rebels on a new outdoor jumbo screen.
Fans can also stay inside and watch the game on one of 15 projector screens.
Lamar Yard is at 2200 South Lamar Blvd.
Staff report