Ole Miss Baseball Watch Party at Lamar Yard Tonight

Lamar Yard is offering fans a place to enjoy the game tonight as Ole Miss steps on the diamond against the No. 5 National seed Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, Arizona. The first pitch of the Super Regional is at 8 tonight on ESPNU.

After last weekend, fans packed Swayze Field to see the Rebels advance to back-to-back Super Regionals. An official watch party will be at Lamar Yard, where fans can cheer on the Rebels on a new outdoor jumbo screen.

🚨 WATCH PARTY 🚨



Want to watch @OleMissBSB with other Rebs? Join us at @LamarYard in Oxford TONIGHT and enjoy the game on their new outdoor jumbo screen.



Arrive early (6-8PM) to enter for your chance to win an Ole Miss prize pack!#HottyToddy🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/L0Xvk7FUyO — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) June 11, 2021

Fans can also stay inside and watch the game on one of 15 projector screens.

Lamar Yard is at 2200 South Lamar Blvd.

Staff report