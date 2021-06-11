Saturday, June 12, 2021
FeaturedSports

Ole Miss Baseball Watch Party at Lamar Yard Tonight

0
431

Lamar Yard is offering fans a place to enjoy the game tonight as Ole Miss steps on the diamond against the No. 5 National seed Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, Arizona. The first pitch of the Super Regional is at 8 tonight on ESPNU.

After last weekend, fans packed Swayze Field to see the Rebels advance to back-to-back Super Regionals. An official watch party will be at Lamar Yard, where fans can cheer on the Rebels on a new outdoor jumbo screen.

Fans can also stay inside and watch the game on one of 15 projector screens.

Lamar Yard is at 2200 South Lamar Blvd.

Staff report

Previous articleCounty Strays Need More Fosters in Absence of Shelter
Next articleMan Charged With Murdering His Wife Who Was a Teacher

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles