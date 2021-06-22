NY Giants Give Eli Manning a New Role, to Retire His Jersey Sept. 26

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Former Ole Miss All-American quarterback and New York Giants signal-caller Eli Manning will rejoin the organization this season in a business operations and fan engagement role.

Manning spent 16 seasons with the Giants prior to his retirement after the 2019 season.

Manning posted on Twitter Monday about the new position with the Giants organization.

It’s good to be back with the G-Men. I even have my own office!! I’ve never had an office before. https://t.co/p7gIqqkn8r — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 21, 2021

After being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Manning played in 236 games over his career and nine games in his rookie season. He passed for 57,023 yards with 366 touchdowns in the air. On the ground, Manning picked up 567 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

During his time at Ole Miss, Manning finished third in the 2003 Heisman Trophy ballot following his senior season and finished his illustrious Ole Miss career with a school record of 10,119 career passing yards and 81 career TD passes. He also set new Ole Miss career records for completions (829) and passing attempts (1,363), and both marks ranked fourth on the SEC career lists.

This season, the Giants and Ole Miss are going to honor Manning by retiring his jersey. New York has set the date on Sept. 26 as they host the Atlanta Falcons. Ole Miss pushed their ceremony back a season due to the pandemic and look to possibly honor him this season.