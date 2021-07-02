SEC Network Takeover Returns on July 3rd

All 14-members of the Southeastern Conference are going to take over the SECNetwork for the next two weeks. The take-over begins on Saturday (July 3) and runs through Friday (July 16).

The SEC Network is turning over the keys to the network for the seventh consecutive year as each member gets a dedicated day of programming.

Ole Miss will have control on Saturday (July 10) and will showcase the 2021 Outback Bowl win over Indiana in Lane Kiffin’s first year at the helm. Another highlight for the red and blue will be from the softball diamond in which coach Jamie Trachsel’s club defeated in-state rival Mississippi State.

During the two-week take over fans will be able to watch SEC Championships, SEC Storied films, regular-season showdowns, spring football, SEC Network original programming and more.

Staff Report