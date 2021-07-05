Ole Miss Soccer’s Chanel Thomas Tabbed CoSIDA Academic All-American

Ole Miss senior defender Chanel Thomas has been voted a Third Team Academic All-American, announced Monday by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America. Thomas becomes the first Rebel to receive the honor since 2015 and just the ninth honoree in program-history.



The 2020-21 Google Cloud Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams, selected by CoSIDA, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The Google Cloud Academic All-America program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.



A key contributor throughout her four years in a Rebel kit, helping guide Ole Miss to a pair of NCAA Tournaments, Thomas appeared in 69 matches on the back line with 46 starts.



The 2020 SEC Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year, Thomas was also a two-time finalist for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year Award. The Scottsdale, Arizona, native also received the Marcus Elvis Taylor Memorial Medal in 2020, the highest honor awarded at the University of Mississippi.



Graduating with a perfect 4.0 GPA in both her undergraduate and graduate studies, Thomas was tabbed the Outstanding Undergraduate Managerial Finance Student Award in May of 2020 and earned a spot on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll and SEC Academic Honor Roll for every semester of her career.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports