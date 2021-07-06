Ole Miss Volleyball Announces 2021 Schedule

Ole Miss volleyball is set to return the court for the second season under coach Kayla Banwarth.

This season, the Rebels will have 12 games inside the Gillom Center. Ole Miss opens the season with a trip to Troy on Aug. 27-28 to take on the Trojans and UAB as a part of the Troy Preseason Tournament.

Ole Miss then returns home to the Gillom Center to host the Ole Miss Invitational on Sept. 3-4 with matches against Northwestern State and Coastal Carolina on Friday, followed by a Saturday tilt with UTSA.

The non-conference season continues with three matches at the Western Kentucky Tournament Sept. 10-11, where the Rebels will face UT Martin and Western Kentucky on Friday and conclude the weekend Saturday against Samford.

The Rebels wrap up non-conference play with a trip to BIG 10 country at the Indiana Tournament on Sept. 16-17. Ole Miss will face the Hoosiers on Thursday in its first match of the tournament, followed by Chicago State later in the afternoon. A match against Alabama A&M on Friday will conclude tournament play for the Rebels.

Ole Miss then dives into SEC play to conclude the month of September, heading to Auburn for a midweek matchup Sept. 22 before returning home to Oxford to host the defending national champions, the Kentucky Wildcats, Sept. 29.

October opens with a trip to Gainesville for a two-match series against the Gators on Oct. 2-3, followed up by a Wednesday night match from the Gillom Center against Arkansas on Oct. 6. The Rebels head to the Lone Star State the next week to face Texas A&M on Oct. 13. An in-state matchup awaits at home Sunday, Oct. 17 against Mississippi State.

The Rebels head back out on the road to Columbia for two matches against Missouri on Oct. 22-23, before wrapping up the month with a two-match homestand against South Carolina on Oct. 29-30.

The homestretch of the season begins with a Saturday matchup at Tennessee on Nov. 7, before a four-match homestand with series against LSU on Nov. 11-12 and Georgia on Nov. 18-19. The Rebels then travel to Tuscaloosa for the final matches of the season against Alabama on Nov. 26-27.

The Rebels have 11 letter-winners returning to the squad including senior middle Aubrey Sultemeier who continues to climb the Ole Miss record book in career blocks.

Staff Report