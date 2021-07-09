Ole Miss Volleyball Adds Transfer Riley Fischer to the Roster

Ole Miss volleyball head coach Kayla Banwarth has added a defensive specialist/libero in transfer Riley Fischer from the University of Florida to the 2021 roster for the Rebels.

Before arriving in Oxford, Fischer has spent the last three seasons playing with the Gators. She has seen action in 77 matches during her collegiate career.

Last season, Fischer played in 21-matches as she recorded a season-high eight digs against Arkansas to add to her total of 39 on the season.

As a sophomore in 2019, Fischer appeared in all 32 matches for the Gators and made her first two career starts in the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament. In the second round, Fischer totaled a career-high 10-digs against UCF.

Coming out of high school in Kennesaw, Georgia, Fischer was tabbed to the 2018 VolleyballMag Top-50 list, as well as being named a 2017 PrepVolleyball.com Defensive Dandy.

Fischer becomes the ninth newcomer to join the Rebels this season. Ole Miss opens the 2021 slate on August 27 at the Troy Invitational.

Staff Report