SEC Extends an Invitation to Texas and Oklahoma by a 14-0 Vote

The Southeastern Conference voted unanimously on Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma into the conference by extending an invitation to them.

Texas and Oklahoma got a 14-0 vote by the Presidents and Chancellors across the league. The invitation is for the 15th and 16th teams to join in 2025.

The boards of regents for Texas and Oklahoma will meet Friday on a conference call, according to ESPN, to determine when the move will become a reality.

Over the last week, news has been rapid about the Longhorns and Sooners coming to the SEC and leaving the Big 12.

Last Wednesday (July 21), the Houston Chronicle first reported the story of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.

On Monday, the two schools sent a joint statement to the Big 12 to notify them that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following 2025.

On Tuesday, Texas and Oklahoma sent a letter of request to join the SEC.