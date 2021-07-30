Matt Corral Named to Walter Camp Award Watch List

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation 2021 Player of the Year preseason watch list on Friday, adding to a list of honors heading into his junior campaign.

The Rebel signal-caller is one of 13 quarterbacks and 35 total student-athletes selected as players to watch for the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football accolade.

Corral, who has also been named to the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien Award Watch Lists, passed for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns last year while completing over 70 percent of his passes.

Corral, a preseason All-America and All-SEC selection, became just the fourth SEC player ever to finish as NCAA leader in total offense per game (384.9) last season, joining Pat Sullivan (1970), Rex Grossman (2001) and Johnny Manziel (2012).

The Ventura, California, native finished No. 5 in the FBS in passing yards per game (333.7), No. 7 in passing TDs (29), No. 9 in passing efficiency (177.6) and No. 11 in passing yards per completion (14.5).

The junior signal-caller is the returning SEC leader in eight separate categories. He also led the SEC with eight completions of 40 yards or more.

The 2021 watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in mid-November. The 2021 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 9. The winner will then receive his trophy at the Foundation’s 55th annual national awards banquet on Jan. 15, 2022, in New Haven, Conn.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports