SEC Network to Carry Two Rebel Soccer Matches in 2021

The Southeastern Conference released the television schedule for the 2021 soccer season on Thursday, with Ole Miss scheduled to be featured twice on the SEC Network.



Both TV broadcasts will come during the month of October, beginning with Ole Miss’ trip to Gainesville against Florida on the third. The last time the Rebels and Gators squared off, Ole Miss pulled off a thrilling comeback to defeat No. 19 Florida in 2019, 3-2 in Oxford.



A couple of weeks later, the Rebs’ October 17 battle with No. 18 Vanderbilt at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium will be carried on the SEC Network. Last season, Ole Miss erased a 1-0 deficit in Nashville to upset the 13th ranked and eventual SEC Tournament Champion Commodores 2-1 in overtime.

All non-nationally televised home matches for Ole Miss will be available online through WatchESPN and the ESPN app as part of the SEC Network + digital streaming platform.



Opening up preseason camp on Tuesday, Ole Miss travels to Dallas for an exhibition with SMU on Monday before kicking off the regular season at home on Aug. 19 against ETSU.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports