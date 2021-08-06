Ole Miss Volleyball to Hit the National Airwaves for Four Matches

The SEC has officially announced the conference’s nationally televised volleyball matchups for the 2021 season, with Ole Miss making four appearances this fall.



Ole Miss makes its national debut this season in a trip to The Plains on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to take on Auburn in a match airing on ESPNU at 8 p.m. CT.



A few short weeks later, the Rebels will face off against Texas A&M on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from Bryan-College Station on the SEC Network at 8 p.m.



The in-state showdown between Ole Miss and Mississippi State from the Gillom Center will air nationally as well, with the matchup appearing on the SEC Network on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m.



Ole Miss will take on Tennessee in Knoxville for a Sunday showdown for its final television appearance of the season, battling the Volunteers on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m on ESPNU.

The Rebels hit the road to begin the 2021 season at the Troy Invitational, facing off against the Trojans on Friday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports