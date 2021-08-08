Ole Miss Returns for Fall Camp

Ole Miss Football players and coaches will begin fall practices Sunday, as the Rebels prepare for the start of the 2021 season set to begin Sept. 6.

2021 not only marks the start of a new decade, but the start of a new era for Ole Miss football as Lane Kiffin takes over the helm as the Rebels’ 39th coach in program history. The 2021 campaign brings a new wave of excitement to Oxford and the Ole Miss campus as Lane Kiffin looks to build off a strong finish to last season.

The Rebels won four of their final five games, including a 26-20 win over No. 7 Indiana in the Outback Bowl and return a solid mix of veterans and young talent. Ole Miss returns 75 percent (64 of 85) of its lettermen from last season, including 18 position starters in 2021.

Eight starters and 31 total letterwinners return for one of the most dynamic offenses in the country. The Rebels ranked top 20 in the FBS in nine different offensive categories last season, including having the No. 3 team in the country in total offense. The Rebels shattered the school record with 555.5 yards per game.

Ole Miss also broke the SEC record for total offense in conference games (562.4 ypg), besting LSU’s mark of 550.0 yards per game set last season during the Tigers’ run to a national title.



The Rebels will open the 2021 campaign Monday, Sept. 6, against Louisville in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta, before the home opener against Austin Peay (Sept. 11) in Oxford. Ole Miss will then host Tulane (Sept. 18) in a non-conference matchup before an open date (Sept. 25) closes out the month of September.



The Rebels open the month of October traveling to Alabama (Oct. 2) for its SEC opener, followed by home contest vs. Arkansas (Oct. 9).



Ole Miss will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the first time since 2010 to take on the Volunteers (Oct. 16) before returning home to host LSU (Oct. 23). A road matchup vs. Auburn (Oct. 30) wraps up the month.



The Rebels begin November with three straight home contests, including a non-conference tilt vs. Liberty (Nov. 6). Both Texas A&M (Nov. 13) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 20) will visit Oxford before the Rebels travel to Mississippi State (Nov. 27) in the annual Battle for the Golden Egg to close out the regular season.



Each SEC team will play eight conference football games to include six games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. One of the non-division opponents is a permanent annual opponent (Ole Miss’ is Vanderbilt) and the other non-division opponent rotates each year.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports