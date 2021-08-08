Ole Miss Returns to Camp 100 Percent Vaccinated

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels take to the practice fields to open fall camp in preparation for the season opener in Atlanta against the Louisville Cardinals. The football program reported that 100 percent of players, staff and students are vaccinated for COVID-19.

This season, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey wanted all teams to be at an 85-percent threshold for being vaccinated for teams to not be tested for the virus.

Last season, schedules had a built-in week for a makeup game in case teams were affected by the virus. This season no games will be made up as a result of COVID-19 affecting the team.

In an interview with ESPN’s Chris Low coach Lane Kiffin expressed how the team took precautions for the season.

“It’s pretty amazing and great motivation for our fans and the state,” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss will have their first media availability on Monday.



