Tuesday, August 10, 2021
SportsFootball

Ole Miss Fall Football Practice Report

0
358

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss fall football camp released its first practice report today, Aug. 9.

John Rhys Plumlee was on the field in a blue offensive jersey. He played all practice as wide receiver and in the slot. 

Matt Corral, the No. 1 quarterback, and Luke Altmeyer took a lot of snaps. 

On the offensive line, Ben Brown and Orlando Umana changed positions as Umana took snaps at center and Brown was at right guard. 

On the defensive side of the ball, Chance Campbell looked sharp in the backfield. 

Previous articleOle Miss Returns to Camp 100 Percent Vaccinated
Next articleCoach Kiffin Touts 100% Vaccination, Looks Ahead After Fall Camp Starts

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles