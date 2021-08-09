Ole Miss Fall Football Practice Report

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss fall football camp released its first practice report today, Aug. 9.

John Rhys Plumlee was on the field in a blue offensive jersey. He played all practice as wide receiver and in the slot.

Matt Corral, the No. 1 quarterback, and Luke Altmeyer took a lot of snaps.

On the offensive line, Ben Brown and Orlando Umana changed positions as Umana took snaps at center and Brown was at right guard.

On the defensive side of the ball, Chance Campbell looked sharp in the backfield.