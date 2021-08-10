Ole Miss Volleyball Back in the Swing of Things as Training Camp Begins

With the start of the 2021 season less than three weeks away, the Rebels reconvened as a team for the first time since the end of March on Monday as preparations begin for the Troy Invitational on August 27-28.



“Day 1 was a success! It was fun being back in the gym with such a driven and focused group of athletes,” said head coach Kayla Banwarth . “We have a lot of new faces, but it already feels like a family. Ole Miss Volleyball is on a mission to learn and get better every day. And today was a huge first step in the right direction.”



Despite returning 10 players from last year’s squad, the Rebels look to make a splash in the second year of the Banwarth era with nine newcomers entering the gym. A mix of youth and veterans seek to elevate Ole Miss, highlighted by two-time All-Big 12 graduate transfer setter Kylee McLaughlin and Under Armour All-American Honorable Mention freshman outside hitter Julia Dyess .



The Rebels will continue to train and mesh together over the next two weeks, prior to live gym action at the annual Red and Blue scrimmage on Saturday, August 17 at 6 p.m. CT.



First serve of the 2021 season officially takes place on August 27 at 6 p.m. as the Rebels face off against Troy in their first match of the Troy Invitational. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports