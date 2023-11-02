Ole Miss Volleyball Wins Against LSU Tigers

By Raegan Cohn

Hotty Toddy News Intern

The Rebels won against the LSU Tigers. Julia Dyess during an October game. Photo by Adam Brown

The Rebels faced the LSU Tigers in a match held in the Gillom Athletics Center on Wednesday

night.

The last four out of five games versus the Tigers have come down to the final set, and this

match was no different.

Ole Miss managed to slide by the Tigers, however, winning 3-2.

Julia Dyess led the way for the Rebels, putting up 24.5 points along with 22 kills and 7 digs.

These 22 kills put her at a new career high. Aly Borellis also was a major contributor and led the

game with 50 assists and 15 digs.

The first set battled back and forth, with each team unable to pull largely ahead. The Rebels

used the media timeout to their advantage and came out blazing. They pulled away from the

Tigers 24-17. While LSU attempted to mount a comeback, putting up three more points, it was

too late. The Rebels won the set 25-20.

The Rebels were a force in set two, using the momentum from the previous set. They got off to

a quick 8-3 lead and never looked back. During this set, Anna Bair hit her 1,357th career kill.

She is now in the top five number of kills in Rebels history. Ole Miss easily put down the Tigers

in this set, winning 25-14.

With the Tigers desperate for a win, they quickly got off to a 9-3 run. The Rebels did not back

down easily. They managed to gain the lead back, 14–13. Both teams showed grit during this set

as they continued to go back and forth until the end.

The Rebels lost the set, however, 24-26.

LSU quickly came out and took the lead. At one point, the Tigers were up 16-8. The Rebels tried

to bounce back but ultimately fell short, losing 20-25.

With both teams desperate for the win, the set continued back and forth like most of the game.

When the Rebels took the lead, 11-9, LSU quickly took a timeout. A net violation by the Tigers

was all the Rebels needed to secure the win. The Rebels won this set, 15-12.

Ole Miss ended the night with 83 points, 64 kills, 58 assists and digs, 12 blocks, and 7 aces.

The Rebels move to 10-14 on the season and 4-9 in the SEC conference. Their next match will

be in South Carolina versus the Gamecocks.

The game will be 11 a.m. on Sunday.