Ole Miss Makes the 2021 USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

College football fall camps are in full swing as the kickoff to the 2021 season is right around the corner. On Tuesday, USA Today released its Top 25 Coaches Poll with the Ole Miss Rebels seating at number 25.

Ole Miss is entering its second season under head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm. Last season, in an SEC-only ten-game schedule the Rebels finished with a 5-5 overall record that was capped off with a 26-20 win over No. 7 Indiana in the Outback Bowl.

Ole Miss joins five other teams from the Southeastern Conference in the Coaches Poll with Alabama at No.1 in the country, Georgia (5), Texas A&M (6), Florida (11), LSU (13) and the Rebels at (25).

The Rebels return eight players on the offensive side of the ball and almost all of the defensive lineup with a few veteran transfers mixed into the fold.

Ole Miss’ starting quarterback Matt Corral is heading into the 2021 season after he passed for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2020, while completing over 70 percent of his passes.

Ole Miss opens the 2021 season in Atlanta against the Louisville Cardinals on Monday, Sept 6 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.