Ole Miss Defensive Back Otis Reese Looks Forward to the 2021 Season

Ole Miss senior defensive back Otis Reese is preparing for his second season with the Rebels.

As a junior, Reese played in the final three games of the season and made his debut against in-state rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. Against the Bulldogs, he rose to second on the team with eight total tackles and recorded a pass breakup.

After the Outback Bowl, Reese started in the final three games and recorded a total of 24 tackles.

The Leesburg, Georgia native transferred into the program as a part of the 2020 signing class. Reese came to the Rebels from the University of Georgia in which he played in 25 career games.

Before Reese becoming eligible to play in the 2021 season he spent most of the year on the scout team helping the offense prepare for that week’s opponent.

As a member of the scout team on game days, Reese “couldn’t be on the sideline or travel with the team,” he said.

“I was in the stands watching the game and when they travel I was at home watching and cheering,” Reese said.

Defensive Coordinators DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge have Reese and his teammates at every position to help them “understand the scheme better,” he said.

“The more versatile you are the better that you are as a player and maximize your opportunities,” Reese said.

On the field, Reese has brought an enthusiasm and passion that he plays with to be thought of as an emotional leader as a veteran.

“It is something that I don’t get carried away with,” he said. “I just wear it on my back. It’s something that I know like the standard is standard.”

Reese and the rest of the Ole Miss Rebels football team kickoff the season on Monday, Sept. 6 against the Louisville Cardinals on ESPN at 7 p.m.