Ole Miss Volleyball to Hold a Red and Blue Scrimmage on August 21

As the Rebels inch closer towards the start of the 2021 season, Ole Miss Volleyball has announced the date and time for the annual Red and Blue Scrimmage for Saturday August 21 at 6 p.m. from the Gillom Center.



This will be the public’s first chance to see this year’s revamped squad, highlighted by 10 returners from last season along with nine newcomers to the Rebel roster.



Fans attending the scrimmage will receive a signed autograph poster from this year’s squad.



The Rebels will hit the road for the start of the season at the Troy Invitational beginning August 27 at 6 p.m. as the Rebels face off against Troy in their first match of the season. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.



Ole Miss will hold its first home match of the season on September 4 at noon against UTSA in the Rebels’ first of three matches of the Ole Miss Invitational.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports