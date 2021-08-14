Ole Miss Wideout Jonathan Mingo Looks Forward to Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels took to practice in full pads for the first time of fall camp on Saturday.

Following practice, junior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo met with members of the media and discussed how camp is progressing. This season, Mingo Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond along with the rest of the receiving core have to replace Elijah Moore.

“We’re a special group with a lot of veterans coming back,” Mingo said. “Everybody’s here to make plays.”

Last season, as a sophomore the Brandon, Mississippi, native, played in all ten games with 27 receptions for 379 yards and three touchdowns. This season, Mingo said that for him to continue his success he needs to “play fast and confident” while not thinking about it too much. He added play in the moment and just be the best version of me.

During the offseason, Mingo said that he “wanted to get his body right,” with mobility and flexibility to just get “in a better state of mind.”

“By playing more confident and fast to be in the best situation I can put myself in for the upcoming season,” Mingo said.

Ole Miss comes into the 2021 season, with a lot of preseason expectations and Top 25 rankings after a 26-20 win in the Outback Bowl to close out the 2020 season.

“It’s pretty cool that we are getting the recognition that we all want,” Mingo said. “We got to go out there and take it one game at a time.” … He said that the team can’t focus on what everybody thinks of us. We got to try and get better every day and everything unfold and play in our hands.

Ole Miss will have its first scrimmage on Sunday inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“I’m very excited to get back in the Vaught,” he said. “It’s going to be fun tomorrow and get ready to compete and dominate the defense, just make plays and have fun.”