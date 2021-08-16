Ole Miss Just Misses AP Top 25, Ranks at 27

By Adam Brown

The Associated Press released their first Top 25 Poll on Monday with the start to the 2021 College Football season right around the corner.

Ole Miss came in the AP Top 25 Poll as the No. 27 in the nation. The Rebels received 106 votes.

Coach Lane Kiffin is entering his second season at the helm with the Rebels. In his first season, Ole Miss finished with a 5-5 overall record that was capped of by a 26-20 Outback Bowl victory over Indiana.

This season, Ole Miss is returning eight players on the offensive side of the ball and almost all of the defensive lineup with a few veteran transfers mixed into the fold.

Ole Miss’ starting quarterback Matt Corral is heading into the 2021 season after he passed for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2020 while completing over 70 percent of his passes.

Ole Miss opens the 2021 season in Atlanta against the Louisville Cardinals on Monday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.