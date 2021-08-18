Ole Miss Linebacker MoMo Sanogo Looks Ahead to Upcoming Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss senior linebacker, MoMo Sanogo, is looking forward to this season on the gridiron with the Rebels.

Sanogo is entering his second season in this defense under co-defensive coordinators DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge which will be a little bit different from other schemes they have run. He said the defense does a “bit of everything, we’re like a Jack-in-the-Box as you don’t know what you are going to get or what defense we’re gonna pull out and we do it all well.”

“Second year in the same defense, I am excited about it,” he said.

Coming into the 2021 season, the defense has been talking about playing with energy carried over from the Outback Bowl.

“(Energy) is huge,” he said. Sanogo added that in sudden change situations the offense may throw a pick and you have to get back out there and stop the other team “regardless of their position on the field.”

“The next time we go on and we go dominate,” Sanogo said.

The Plano, Texas, native has played in 35 games leading up to this season with 184 total tackles, 10.5 for loss and two sacks in his career.

Head coach Lane Kiffin said that we expect big things out of him.

The first game of the season is less than 20 days until kickoff against the Louisville Cardinals and the defense is “on the cusp,” Sanogo said. “We keep hammering in the details every single day.”

In the 2020 season, Sanogo said that players could hear everything on the field. This season is going to be special after last season of not having the full game atmosphere on game day. He looks forward to “packed stadiums full of fans and a packed Grove.”