Ole Miss Linebacker Chance Campbell Looks Forward to Season

Ole Miss linebacker, Chance Campbell transferred in to play for the Rebels in his last season. Campbell has played the last three seasons in the Big Ten at Maryland.

After graduating from Maryland, Campbell was looking to branch out after the great experience with the Terps. He said he thinks it is good for a young man to get away from his home base and do something new. “I loved everything about Ole Miss,” Campbell said, “and it was a great fit.”

Coming to Ole Miss, Campbell knew Rebels Co-defensive Coordinator DJ Durkin from his recruiting at Maryland and the short time with him as the coach there.

“When I found out that this was an opportunity, it was comforting again,” Campbell said, “by leaving home and having a familiar face. I think a ton of him as a coach and his ability to develop players.”

Despite leading the Terrapins in four games with 43 tackles a year ago, Campbell still hasn’t been guaranteed a starting spot despite the accolades. Coach Lane Kiffin told his team upon his arrival at Ole Miss a year ago: “Best players will play.” Campbell shares a similar mindset.

“If you approach the game the right way, you never feel comfortable. I try to keep that in the back of my mind. … It was good for me. When you get out of your comfort zone, you learn more about yourself,” Campbell said. “I’m not super concerned about where it is in terms of the depth chart. I’m just working on getting better. That’s one of the main reasons that I came here. I hope to help Ole Miss, but I know for sure they’ll help me.”

This season, the Rebels defense looks to play with a lot more effort and aggression. Even though Campbell was not a part of the team, he sees a lot of effort in practice.

“Guys are flying around and are making plays,” he said. “It’s important to them. They care about the scheme and locking in on their job, doing the best they can do.”

The Ellicott City, Maryland, native added that it is really important when you see a defense that flies around and everybody does their job. Some magical stuff starts to happen, he said.